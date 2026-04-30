HISTORIC WINDMILL HAS BEEN RESTORED

The UNDP has confirmed that the restoration work on the historic Limnia windmill is now complete.

Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage?s co-chair Ali Tuncay spoke about the project, emphasizing how it has helped preserve the important facets of Cyprus?s rural economy and classic production systems.

Specifically, he explains how structures like it form to showcase the island nation?s way of producing goods, and how well they have endured the centuries in staying consistent with production by adapting to the environment.

Limnia is located between Trikomo and Famagusta.

It used to be populated by Greek Cypriots till the 1974 invasion drove them out. Turkish Cypriots who were ousted from Larnaca now live in the village.