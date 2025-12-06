CYPRUS STRENGTHENING ITS AVIATION TIES WITH THE UAE

Cyprus and the UAE have been making efforts to strengthen their ties, and aviation is its latest initiative.

The Intercontinental Aviation Academy?s (IAA Global) subsidiary, the Intercontinental Aviation Enterprise FZ-LLC (IAE), has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Cyprus Airways Flying Academy?s (CAFA) main operator MA Group.

The MoU was signed at the 2025 Dubai Airshow and kicked off the start of a new chapter between both organizations.

The agreement was then announced, where it was revealed that the partnership in question shall remain at the board level, and that the two companies will have a share exchange between them.

This brings forth the CAFA into the larger training network of IAA Global, while allowing its subsidiary IAE to expand its operations into Europe.

This new combined board will be responsible for overseeing matters such as the modernization of fleets, rolling out more updated training and learning programs, as well as developing new satellite bases in the near future.

According to Wissam Mehyou, the CEO of the IAE, the collaboration will mark a milestone for the company, changing how it’s seen and operates globally in the best way possible.