CYPRUS NATIONAL GUARD GETS FIRST WOMAN VOLUNTEER

The Cyprus National Guard has enlisted its first female volunteer.

Sotiroula Spanou, aged 22, became the first woman to volunteer and successfully enlist for the Cyprus National Guard. This became fully official once she reported for duty at the ?KEN? Recruit Training Center and formally completed her induction.

Spanou was, in fact, one of two women to have been interested in volunteering, but the other one decided to withdraw her application in the final moments.

Spanou made history that day by arriving at 9 AM in the morning, whereupon she got all of her equipment and military kit. She was asked to report the next working day to start her training period.

She has been placed in a company comprising only women, which has been equipped with precision infrastructure that can both train and accommodate women volunteers.

Spanou has been very happy with the developments and talked about her view of joining the National Guard on a longer-term basis, and adopting the military as a profession.

She further encouraged more women to consider joining the military, saying that there isn?t ?anything to lose? by doing it and that it is certainly a one-of-a-kind experience.

Spanou?s grandfather is very proud of her and expressed his happiness on the matter. He mentioned that she had taken exams prior to this and did not pass, but remained persistent in her efforts and finally succeeded.

Right now, Spanou is waiting for her marching orders for the unit assignment she is expecting.