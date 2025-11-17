€25 MILLION WORTHS OF TREASURY BILLS TO BE AUCTIONED

Cyprus has resorted to borrowing in the short-term once again.

The island nation’s Finance Ministry’s Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) has announced auction of its Treasury Bills worth €25 million.

The Treasury Bills do not carry any interest and shall be valid from October 24, 2025 to January 23, 2026. Their issuance and subsequent auction is a part of the government making its best effort to keeping its finances in check and its liquidity on point.

Simply put, this is an attempt by the Cypriot government to raise some serious cash, by enticing potential investors who are on the lookout for a low-risk and safe opportunity.

The PDMO has said that only the bids made during the window allotted for auction shall be honored – anything outside of this shall be rejected without exception.

All issued Treasury Bills shall be publicly listed on Cyprus Stock Exchange, so that investors can trade with them seamlessly.

Despite not creating headlines, such auctions play a major role in helping the country maintain its finances.