NEW CYPRUS MUSEUM’S LATEST DELAY ATTRACTS AUDIT OFFICE’S ATTENTION

A contractor working on the New Cyprus Museum project asked for an extension of a whopping five hundred days along with a hefty financial claim, which has attracted the attention of the Audit Office.

According to Transport House Committee members, the investigation is examining the timeline as well as procedures following within the project. This comes from a proposal sent by Members of Parliament Christos Orphanides of DIKO, Marinos Mousiouttas of DIPA and Dimitris Dimitriou of DISY.

DISY MP Dimitris Dimitriou has expressed his discontentment of the uncertainty. He has virtually rejected the contractor claiming that the delay has been caused by a combination of communication issues, worker strikes and bad weather.

AKEL MP Valentinos Fakontis revealed that he project has a total budget of €120 million project, and it has spent around €30 million so far. Timewise, thirty-four of the forty-two planned months have already passed. Fakontis also confirmed that the Public Works Department (PWD) has seen the request for extension, and that they along with the Audit Office shall be submitting their findings to the Cypriot Parliament soon. Fakontis emphasized that such oversight would eventually affect taxpayers.

Meanwhile, DIKO MP Savvides said that if the project continues at the speed it is now, the museum shall not complete any time before 2029.