FIRE DEPARTMENT RESCUES DOZENS TRAPPED IN ELEVATORS DUE TO COUNTRYWISE POWER CUTS

The members of the Fire Department did an exemplary job rescuing dozens of people stuck in elevators as the entire country was affected by power cuts.

While emergency calls were made from every district, most of the calls came from Limassol and Nicosia.

The cuts started in the hours of the morning, which explains the large number of emergency phone calls, and a lot of activity takes place within this time.

When the power came back, several lifts restarted automatically, negating the need for any emergency phone calls.

Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC)?s preliminary data on the matter revealed the cause to be production fault, something that falls under the purview of Transmission System Operator of Cyprus (TSOC).

According to a TSOC officer, this was indeed a big production loss which affected scores of homes as well as businesses.