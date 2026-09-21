TWO CONSECUTIVE FIRES LEAD TO ARSON INVESTIGATION

Two consecutive fires in the same region has led to the Cyprus Police suspecting a deliberate case of arson in the area.

Days after a first fire burned over 7 hectares of land in Potamoudes, a second fire broke out over 500 meters away from an earlier blaze in Lysos.

Glafkos Kyriakou, a spokesperson for the forestry department stated that two events so close to each other do indicate malicious activity.

In the case of the second fire, the fire department arrived almost immediately and extinguished it before it had the chance to spread any further.

The fire even triggered ?Icarus? protocol, which led to the arrival of 9 firefighting airplanes in addition to the standard ground crew.

The total amount of power used included fifty-seven people from the forestry department, eleven fire engines, two tractors, six diggers, as well as a water tanker.

Further investigation is currently underway.