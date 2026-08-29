2-YEAR-OLD DEAD AFTER PLUNGING FROM HOTEL BALCONY

A 2-year-old child has died, having fallen from the hotel balcony on the 4th floor in Cyprus while on holiday with his family.

The incident happened in Paphos?s Chloraka village, where the family had been vacationing for their summer holiday break.

Local reports say that the child accidentally fell from the balcony on the 4th floor.

An ambulance soon arrived at the scene and took the toddler to Paphos General Hospital. However, despite the prompt action, the doctors failed to save him.

Reportedly, the family had plans to make a month-long stay. The family itself includes the couple and another child aged 5.

Cypriot police?s initial investigation led to them arresting the father, aged 37. The charge in question was death by negligence, which the father could have committed for failing to care for his child as a father.

He shall be produced in Paphos?s district court, where the police shall probably ask for him to remain in custody till their investigation is done.

The boy?s post-mortem examination is currently pending.

So far, the police have declined to reveal any further information to the press, to maintain the integrity of the matter.