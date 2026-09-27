MIGRANT DETENTION CENTER TO BE REUSED BY POLICE

Menoyia?s former migrant detention center is all set to be used by the Cyprus Police as detention centers for law enforcement.

The step has been taken to use up empty spaces in disuse while helping reduce overcrowding in police detention centers currently in use.

Costas Fitiris, the justice minister, has already given the necessary instructions on how to execute the facility?s transformation, which is set to commence soon.

The aim of the initiative is to improve the conditions currently prevailing in temporary detention centers and to help decongest currently overcrowded facilities.