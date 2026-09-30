MONK CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE HAS BEEN REMANDED

The District Court in Paphos has remanded a monk charged with attempted murder till the trial commences.

The monk, aged 51, allegedly tried to kill an employee of the Holy Stavropegic Monastery of Agios Neophytos.

While revealing its decision, the court mentioned how serious the offense in question was, and while the accused does have ties to the government, he could still be a moderate-to-major flight risk.

Aside from attempted homicide, the monk has been charged with illegally possessing and carrying a weapon, including a knife.

Alexandros Alexandrou, the monk?s lawyer, objected to the decision and offered several arguments as to why he should be free until proven guilty. According to him, there was no chance of his client getting convicted, and that he was nothing close to being flight risk. He further added that the monk is a respected citizen of Cyprus and has been living there for over 25 years. Therefore, he has no reason to leave the island nation.

The man shall remain in custody till the end of his upcoming trial, which will decide what happens to him next.