OVER ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY FINES ISSUED IN OVERNIGHT PATROLS

The Cyprus Police conducted an overnight countrywide crackdown on crime, which resulted in the issuance of over 170 fines.

Specially coordinated patrols were conducted in major locations in urban spaces to flush out criminal activity as well as reinforce public order.

The police stopped and checked over four hundred cars and five-hundred-and-forty-two individuals, including both passengers and drivers.

Twenty-five different premises were checked, and four complaints were recorded for breach of permit.

Fifty-one of the one-hundred-and-seventy violations were for speeding. Two out of the 146 people tested for alcohol and narcotics tested positive. Ten vehicles were seized, while one person was booked for committing traffic violations and for illegally possessing property.