2 electronic store workers have been arrested for stealing cell phones worth over six thousand Euros.

The theft was originally reported by the manager of the store, who said 8 phones had disappeared.

Assistant Director of Operations of the Police, Michalis Nicolaou, said that the Police’s inquiry led them to arresting the store workers, aged 32 and 22.

The two men were found and arrested on separate days and in separate places.

They are under Police custody, as further investigation is underway.