MIGRANT WORKER KILLED IN CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT

A migrant worker tragically lost his life after an unfortunate construction accident.

The worker, aged 21, was originally from Pakistan and was working in an open space when he was brutally crushed by glass panes.

This led to the discovery that he was, in fact, illegally employed by another man, aged 56. It is unknown in what capacity he hired the now-deceased 21-year-old.

When the accident happened, the 56-year-old was working on a forklift.

The police said they shall reveal the man?s details after the investigation is complete and the family of the deceased is informed of all details on the matter.