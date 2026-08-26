AVGOROU SUFFERS MAJOR DESTRUCTION FROM FIRES

A late-night fire that broke out in Avgorou led to the destruction of more than seven-hundred-and-fifty hay bales.

According to the Police, the fire started at around 10:20 pm in the night. It was reported soon after, and within minutes, both the fire department and the police had already reached the scene.

They worked together and eventually managed to extinguish the fire.

Over 750 bales of hay were completely destroyed by the fire.

The fire department stayed on scene as a preventative measure against flare-ups later, although that did not happen.

The reason for the fire remains to be found as Famagusta?s CID is conducting its own investigations into the matter.