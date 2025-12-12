UNITED STATES & ISRAEL JOIN CYPRUS & GREECE IN FORUM TO COMBAT RUSSIAN INFLUENCE ON ENERGY

The Energy Ministers of the United States, Israel, Cyprus, and Greece reached a commitment to make a bold move to replace Russia?s energy influence with that of the US.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen was joined by the co?chairpersons of the National Energy Dominance Council of the US, who together confirmed their commitment to providing better cooperation and security when it comes to energy in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The end of the forum event was marked by a joint criticism of Russia, and especially its dominance over energy supply in Europe, while being such a hostile actor.

There was an official photography session with Cohen and his Cypriot, Greek, and US counterparts.

A fresh trade route was also finalized to help Europe become more independent from Russia?s energy and to allow the Gulf countries and the US to take its place. The move will also help reduce energy expenses for Europe, which is a heavy plus.

Other discussions during the forum included supporting regional initiatives for producing energy and developing infrastructure, such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Besides Cohen, the other chief attendees at the summit were Chris Wright (Energy Secretary of the US), Doug Burgum (Interior Secretary of the US), Stavros Papastavrou (Energy Minister of Greece) and Cypriot Energy Minister George Papanastasiou.

The plan is to have the next edition of this forum in Washington between April and June 2026, to strengthen the countries’ cooperation on the topic of Energy.