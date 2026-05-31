1.6 TONNES OF MEDALS TO BE RECYCLED

In a bid to reduce carbon footprint and make sports sustainable, over 1.6 metric tons of medals are set to be recycled.

The medals have been collected from three different events – all of which were organized by Eleven Blue Events, a famous company in Limassol.

The medals will be given to a local blacksmith, who will then reuse the metal in other structures.

Eleven Blue Events issued a statement to the press, which explained that the initiative has been taken to help the company be more socially and environmentally responsible, and to help sports become more sustainable as a whole.

They stated that their aim is to propagate the circular economy, expecting it will help both the local community and the environment at large.

The three events from which the medals are used are – Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon, XM Limassol Marathon, and Radisson Blu Larnaca International Marathon.