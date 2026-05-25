ACCIDENT LEAVES TEEN FIGHTING FOR LIFE

A scooter accident that occurred in Larnaca has left a teenage boy fighting for his life.

The accident, which occurred close to noon, had the boy riding the scooter in Aradippou and heading for Livadia?s livestock region, when he lost his balance, fell on the road, and suffered numerous serious injuries.

He was taken to the general hospital in Larnaca first, but since his injuries were too severe, he was shifted to Nicosia?s Makarios hospital.

The boy, aged 13, is currently under treatment in the latter hospital’s pediatric ICU.

According to the doctors, the boy is in critical condition. He has suffered severe head trauma, a fracture of the occipital bone, a hematoma, as well as a major hemorrhage.