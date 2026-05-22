The Bank of Cyprus and the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society have announced that the yearly Christodoula March has been postponed on account of extreme weather conditions.

While not taken lightly, the decision was made to make sure that all involved – including organizers, volunteers, and participants are safe and the event is held in suitable conditions.

The march is now postponed by one week, when the weather and conditions are expected to be suitable for all.

The event endeavors to support cancer victims as well as their families by offering services for free.

The Organizers of the event have reiterated that the reschedule is only a small setback, and that the event shall continue to stand as a symbol of support and solidarity to send the clear message that no one will deal with cancer on their own.