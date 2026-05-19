MORE THAN 4,000 PIGS WILL BE SLAUGHTERED DUE TO OUTBREAK

Over four thousand pigs will be killed at a pig facility in Palaiometocho due to the ongoing outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

According to Sotiria Georgiadou, a spokeswoman for the Veterinary Services, the government is investigating the matter to see how it turns out. She said that the pigs will get the same treatment as any other animal infected by the deadly virus.

The report has overturned the perception that the virus has largely been contained outside of the goat and sheep units in south Nicosia and Larnaca. Before this development, it was widely believed that the outbreak was mostly confined, which is now no longer the case.

According to Dr Dimitris Epaminondas, President of the Pancyprian Veterinary Association, said they are waiting to see how the strategy shall change based on this new information. As for the new outbreak sites, they have informed the police and are helping set up borders and disinfection zones, along with isolating three units.

She also said that special attention is being paid to the pigs, since they spread the virus faster than other animals.

Until now, over thirty-four thousand cattle, sheep, and goats have been killed.

Cyprus has imported vaccines – so far, 73.5% cattle and 56.3% of goats and sheep have received their second dose. Vaccination of pigs is also currently underway.