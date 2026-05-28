LIGHTNING-INDUCED FOREST FIRES HAVE BEEN CONTAINED

Cyprus?s Forest Department has announced that the lightning-induced forest fires that had broken out have been contained.

The announcement was made in a press statement, which stated that the first fire started at around 10:25 in the morning in Karvounas when lightning struck a tree.

A passer-by saw the fire and reported it, which led to the deployment of 2 fire engines and 13 firefighters. The fire was doused in 15 minutes before it had any chance to spread.

Another fire occurred ten minutes later in Evrychou?s Lachani area. This too was contained within ten minutes and prevented from spreading. Unlike the previous incident, this only needed 1 engine and 5 firefighters to get the job done.

This was a stellar example of how a quick response can prevent an incidental fire from turning into a big disaster.