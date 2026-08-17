Cypriot authorities arrested a man who was spying on British military bases on behalf of Iran.

The man, Rashad Sultanov, aged 44, is a British-Azerbaijani national and is currently on his way to being extradited to the UK for his offenses.

His arrest was a part of the activities of London?s Counter Terrorism Policing?s 5-week-long investigation into what had transpired at the RAF Akrotiri base.

According to their investigation, Sultanov conducted a lot of ?hostile surveillance? on the military base – already a restricted area, and then shared the information he ?gathered? with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The man has a history too. He has a prior arrest in 2025 for spying and terrorism, and had links with Iran.

At the time, Cypriot police did not provide details about the man who was reportedly seen acting suspiciously near the air force base near the southern coastal city of Limassol.

London?s Metropolitan police did not respond to a question by Agence France-Presse (AFP) to confirm whether the man arrested on Friday was the same as the individual detained in Cyprus last year.

UK bases have become a flash point in the United States and Israeli war with the Iranian nation, with London also permitting Washington with the use of Akrotiri for against Tehran.