POLICE ARREST MAN FOR DEFRAUDING PEOPLE

Paphos Police has arrested a man for defrauding people via impersonation.

According to their statement, the man, aged 76, swindled around ?9,800 in early 2024 by talking to ?users? and claiming to be the owner of a company that would install photovoltaic panels for someone (who later became the complainant).

Allegedly, the man took the payment but did not carry out any installation work. Investigators further found that the company he claimed to head in fact did not exist.

After weeks of looking, the police finally found the man and arrested him.

Further investigation by the Paphos CID is currently underway as the man remains in their custody.