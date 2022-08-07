21-YEAR-OLD TOURIST FOUND DEAD IN SWIMMING POOL

A tourist from the UK was found dead in a swimming pool in a hotel in Cyprus.

The tourist, a 21-year-old man was found floating in the water in a prominent Paphos hotel at around 6pm.

The lifeguards, who initially spotted his body, hauled him out of the pool and tried their best to revive him – which included emergency CPR. They were, however, unsuccessful in their efforts.

The man was then rushed to Paphos General Hospital, where he was intubated, but still could not be revived.

He was then pronounced dead at around 9pm the same evening.