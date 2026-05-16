GOVERNMENT AWARDS SPECIAL ALLOWANCE FOR PENSIONERS WITH LESS INCOME

Cyprus?s Council of Ministers has approved a special Easter allowance for pensioners on a low income.

The deputy ministry of social welfare said that over ten thousand people received the allowance, bringing the total amount of benefits to ?2,512,500.

They further confirmed that this criteria was used to provide support in 2024, as well as in 2025.

Specifically, single-person homes with ?7,000 or less and two-person homes with ?12,000 or less of annual income will qualify for the Easter allowance.

The decision is being welcomed by several families, who can use the allowance at a busy time.