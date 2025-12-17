5.3 EARTHQUAKE HITS CYPRUS, TREMORS FELT AS FAR AS ISRAEL

Cyprus was hit by an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude around half an hour before noon, with its tremors felt as far as Israel and Lebanon.

The Geological Surveys Department has confirmed that at around 11.32 AM in Cyprus, an earthquake originated 15 km below ground and approximately 20 km northeast of the district of Paphos.

All public buildings within the district followed evacuation protocols. Others in residences and private buildings, too, came to the streets fearing for their safety.

Multiple social media posts show surroundings in varying levels of disorder and chaos, though no structures were damaged and no injuries or casualties have been reported since.

Cyprus is present in a region that is seismically very active. However, rarely does it incur an incident where it suffers any major damage.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the tremors of the earthquake spread as far and wide as Israel and, of course, Lebanon.