POLICE REMAND MAN FOR ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE

Cyprus Police has remanded a man they had arrested for carrying out the attempted homicide of a businessman back in July.

The man, aged 22, is a prime suspect of six crimes, which include felony conspiracy, stealing and receiving goods that were stolen, illegally possessing and transporting explosives and a firearm, and, of course, attempted homicide.

The accused has a lawyer, who has so far raised no objection on the development.

Allegedly, the suspect had confessed to his act of attempted homicide to a third person. Further investigations revealed that on the day of the attack, he had been tracking the victim?s location and even asked for a leave of absence from his place of work.

The Police even found a piece of cloth belonging to him, which he allegedly dropped while running away from the scene of the crime. They are waiting for the DNA test to confirm the connection.

Examination is also being carried out on the suspect?s cellphone and the firearm found at his residence.

The suspect does not have any criminal or deviant past, and so far has lawyered up and refuses to cooperate with the Police on any level.

Further investigation is currently underway.