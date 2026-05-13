CYPRUS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO FIFTY-FOUR INCIDENTS IN 24 HOURS

Cyprus?s Fire Department responded to fifty-four incidents within twenty-four hours on Easter Day.

Andreas Kettis, a spokesperson for the fire department, stated that twelve of them were calls for special assistance, while forty-two of these were fires. Out of the latter forty-two, thirty-seven had their origins in the lambradjies (i.e., Easter bonfires).

One call came from Paphos, six from Larnaca and Limassol each, and twenty-three from Nicosia. One of the cases required the EMAK special operations unit for assistance.

Kettis added that on the following Saturday, more calls were made from Larnaca and Nicosia, many of them involving waste materials.

One of the more noteworthy incidents involved two fire engines responding to a 1:22 am fire at an abandoned home in Limassol. The fire originated from waste material located within the house, which spread to the rooftop and led to part of it collapsing. Firefighters were forced to break the part of the roof still standing to extinguish the fire.