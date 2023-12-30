AKAMAS REMAINS DETERMINED TO BELONG TO THE MISSING BRITISH NATIONAL

The Cyprus Police have determined the clothes and human remains found in Akamas to be of a British man.

The man was 69 when he went missing in the month of April in 2023.

A police officer on off-duty-time found the remains while on a hunting trip with friends.

According to Michalis Nicolaou, the spokesperson for the Paphos police, the bones belonged to one person and put together constituted a full skeleton.

Nicolas Charalambous (the police’s forensic pathologist) along with the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics’ anthropologist led the investigation together.

Genetic tests results are still pending, but they believe that the remains and clothes do in fact belong to the missing British man.