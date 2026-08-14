MAN FOUND GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AND SEXUAL ASSAULT

The criminal court of Famagusta found a man guilty of sexually assaulting and trying to murder a woman in her own hotel room.

The man, aged 20, did this heinous act in August 2024 when he raped her while she was not awake and tried to kill her. The only reason she survived was because the man had believed she was dead when she, in fact, wasn?t.

The court will award the man?s sentencing in a separate court hearing to be held at a future date.

The woman had initially met the man at a nightclub and later went to her hotel room. She did not give her consent to have sex with him, which prompted the man to violently attack and then rape her.

The attack led to the woman being admitted to the ICU for 48 hours before she was declared to be out of danger. It took her a few more days in the hospital to fully recover from her physical injuries.

The man?s crime was proved by a solid combination of witness statements, surveillance footage, DNA evidence, and, of course, the victim?s testimony. Meanwhile, the defendant?s argument was dismissed for being ?unreliable.?