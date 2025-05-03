BANK OF CYPRUS TO ANNOUNCE QUARTER 1 RESULTS FOR 2025

The Bank of Cyprus has announced that it shall release the 2025 first quarter results in May.

The results will be announced prior to trade day opening on the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Athens Exchange.

One of the aims of announcing the information is to allow investors and other major stakeholders to get vital insight into how the bank has performed financially from January to March in 2025.

The Bank of Cyprus further announced that it has re-purchased over twenty-hundred-and-twenty-seven thousand shares via the Athens and the Cyprus stock exchanges. This happened during a single week from the 17th to the 24th of April 17-24 – as a part of its 30 million Euro buyback initiative.

The cost of share varied between 5.40 Euros to 5.58 Euros per share – and all shares were set to be cancelled out after repurchase.

The bank has also levied a 0.25% point cut to its reference lending rate – after a similar reduction made by the European Central Bank (ECB). Since 23rd April, 2025, the rate has dropped from 2.65% to 2.40%.

Overall, this has made repaying easier for over twelve thousand grateful borrowers.