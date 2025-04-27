FINE AND SUNNY WEATHER EXPECTED IN CYPRUS

After several days of turbulence, Cyprus is finally expected to experience some good weather conditions

.

The island nation’s next few days are expected to be good – with a small chance of some clouds higher up in the sky

.

The wind is expected to be slight and enjoyable at around 3 on the Beaufort scale, slowly moving up to around 4 while going from southwesterly towards northwesterly

.

The seas are expected to be slight and smooth. Temperatures are expected to go up to 13°C in the mountains, 23°C in the central areas, and around 21°C in the coastal area

.

Some dust is expected to prevail in the air

.