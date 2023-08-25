CAPTAIN OF MIGRANT BOAT ARRESTED IN CYPRUS

The Cypriot authorities have arrested the captain of a migrant boat which recently arrived in Cyprus.

The police have stated that a boat filled with over twenty-three migrants including children and women were found near Cyprus’ Cape Grecco.

They were captained by a 17-year-old boy, who was arrested upon interception and is due to be produced in court.

This comes only 2 days after another boat – also with twenty three people on board – were found in the same area, and roughly a week after the coast guard has spotted a boat carrying forty-nine migrants near the Paphos coast. The latter, however, was found to had Italy as its destination.

It is said that the passengers on both (and similar boats) pay over thousands in Dollars to get their place.