ISRAEL PM’S SURGERY POSTPONES TRILATERAL WITH GREECE & CYPRUS

The surgery of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel has led to the postponement of the trilateral meeting with Greece & Cyprus.

According to a statement by the office of PM Netanyahu, his previously planned journey to Turkey & Cyprus have been moved to a later, yet-to-be-undisclosed date.

The surgery happened after Mr. Netanyahu, 73, was rushed to Sheba Medical Center right outside Tel Aviv after the heart monitor which was implanted one week prior detected an arrhythmias episode.

The surgery was successful, with the Israeli PM confirming it himself via video conference.

The Sheba Medical Center confirmed the same, also adding that Mr. Netanyahu shall remain under the cardiology department’s supervision.