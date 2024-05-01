GIRL’S DEATH IN HOSPITAL ATTRACTS MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE CLAIMS

A child’s death at the Makarios hospital is being claimed as one stemming from medical negligence, according to the parents.

Kessariani Piripitsi, aged 8, passed away in suspicious circumstances at the hospital. The exact conditions under which she was placed are currently under investigation.

According to a statement to AlphaNew by police spokesman Christos Andreou, Miss Piripitsi’s mother is making an official claim that her daughter died due to mistakes made by staff from the medical team.

Right now, officers are investigating the issue; just as the body itself is being examined for clues.

According to Ioannis Generalis, the lawyer of the Piripitsi family, Kessariani’s kidneys had failed – the main reason why she had undergone multiple rounds of hospitalization.