EUROVISION TO SEE SINGER SILIA KAPSIS REPRESENTING CYPRUS

Singer Silia Kapsis is all set to go to Malmö in Sweden to participate in Eurovision 2024 – where she will be representing the island nation.

Kapsis, aged 17, shall be performing her song titled “Liar.”

Speaking at the Eleftherios Venizelos Airport, where she had her photos taken while holding the flag of Cyprus, Kapsis expressed her immense excitement at the opportunity.

She mentioned that while there is some anxiety, it is an opportunity of a lifetime and she will do her best to stay as relaxed as possible.

Kapsis will be representing Cyprus at Eurovision’s first semi-final’s first half.

Several predictions are already being made on the eurovisionworld.gr website, where “Liar” stands away from the top 10 songs.

Meanwhile, odds for betting suggest the song will land at approximately twenty-fourth place.

Greek musician and composer Dimitris Kontopoulos produced and composed the “Liar” song himself.