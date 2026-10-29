CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO CYPRUS VISITED THE CYPRUS NEWS AGENCY

Yang Yundong, Cyprus?s Chinese Ambassador, visited Cyprus News Agency, where he met with Andreas Frangos and Dinos Phinicarides, the Board Chairman and Director of the organization, respectively.

Ambassador Yang remarked that the two countries have enjoyed a solid bilateral relationship and that they have a solid foundation for media-related exchanges.

He further added that he hopes the two nations? media organizations leverage their strengths to strengthen this friendship and increase the mutual understanding between their respective citizens through honest, objective reporting.

In response, the representatives from the CNA spoke highly of China and its several achievements in the world of technology and economy. They also emphasized the country?s role as a major country in the world.

Last but not least, they said that they were more than ready to take on the next string of initiatives and activities to deepen the relationship between the countries.