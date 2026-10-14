CYPRUS PARTICIPATES IN VITAL MILITARY EXERCISE AT CRETE

Medusa, a vital military exercise involving several nations, took place in the south of Crete.

The participating countries for the air and naval exercise included military forces from Egypt, Greece, Italy, France, and, of course, Cyprus.

The operations began at the island?s southeast, where the preparations were made with fighter aircraft and warships.

The actual exercise was conducted in an area of the sea under Greece?s reservation via a Navtex location in the southeast Cretan Sea. It lies within a wider area under Turkey?s assertion that it has claims, thanks to its memorandum with Libya.

The exercise comes days after the trilateral summit between Egypt, Greece and Cyprus in El Alamein, where the countries pledged to reaffirm working together to create better regional stability and security.

The exercise is also a reaffirmation of participating countries? ongoing cooperation in the Levant.

All three countries have taken part in previous Medusa exercises in one or the other capacity.