GOVERNMENT HAS APPROVED ?340,000 WORTH OF SUPPORT TO PIG FARMERS

Pig farmers in Cyprus have suffered great losses due to the ongoing foot-and-mouth disease, but the government has come up with a way to support them.

In the latest development, the Cypriot government has approved a scheme worth ?340,000 to help support pig farmers affected by the outbreak.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Agriculture, which explained that there would be a payout of ?54 for every pig a farmer sent for slaughtering – capped at a maximum of 50 Thousand Euros per beneficiary.

The Ministry of Agriculture?s budget will fund the scheme in its entirety.

The aim of the scheme is to ensure pig farms don?t end up closing due to the health crisis, a smoother recovery of production systems, and a better state of liquidity overall. This, in turn, would help stabilize the market and prevent a spiral crashout.

Those eligible include both companies and individuals (primarily, farmers) who have taken part in the yearly Pig Farming Survey.