CREW FROM CYPRUS SAFELY ESCAPED FROM HOUTHI ATTACKS

Marina Hadjimanolis, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Shipping has revealed that the missile-hit ship True Confidence no longer any Cyprus nationals on it.

Deputy Minister Hadjimanolis (who is in Brussels attending the Belgian President’s seminar on EU Council on the living conditions of the seafarers) revealed that the ship in question does not hoist the Cypriot flag, is not publicly or privately owned by the island nation. That said, it does have a company that manages it – one that has its offices in Cyprus.

This news comes after Reuters recently revealed that at least 2 sailors lost their lives in the attack by the Houthis.