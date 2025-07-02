INDIAN PM RECEIVED WARM WELCOME IN CYPRUS

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India – received a warm welcome on his latest visit in Cyprus. In addition to a highly positive reception, he had his feet touched by one of the government officials.

Specifically, Michaela Kythreoti Mhlapa, who works as a Member of Council of Nicosia, touched PM Modi’s feet to show their respect for him.

PM Modi reciprocated the gesture by praising the act and appreciating the awareness they had about the intricacies of the Indian culture.

Several videos and reports of the greeting have been made since. Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister of Indian lauded it as a “heartfelt” interaction on social media, saying how Indian values such as reverence and humility are now being felt and worldwide.

The government of the island nation has awarded Modi with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III. Named after the country’s first president, this is Cyprus’ highest civilian award. It is typically given to the head of a state and/or other people who have made significant strides in serving their country.

While accepting the award, PM Modi said that the honor bestowed upon him is not just his, but of all the 140+ crore Indians.

His Cyprus visit was a part of his latest three-nation tour, which included the G7 summit.