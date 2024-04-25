SINGER TOM JONES TO PERFORM IN CYPRUS

In a much awaited development, singer Tom Jones is all set to perform in Cyprus in July as part of his ongoing “Ages & Stages” Tour in 2024.

The event, regarded to stand as a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences in Cyprus will feature some of the Welsh singer’s albums over the years.

Sir Tom Jones is regarded as a giant of the global music industry – with over thirty-six Top 40 hits, several Grammys, the Music Industry Trust Award and over one hundred million in record sales.

“Ages & Stages” will showcase the highlight of Tom Jones’ creation in their entirety – and will include all types of his songs in a sequence personally arranged by him.