CYPRIOT AUTHORITIES WARN AGAINST ?SMART METER? SCAMMERS

Cyprus? Electricity Authority (EAC) has warned its customers regarding a scam which has been fooling tenants in apartments to part with their hard-earned money.

According to them, the scammers make fake requests for them to make large sums of money as payment to get smart meters installed by private electricians.

To this point, the EAC clarified that it doesn?t levy any charges for the replacement of conventional meters with smart ones. This cost is borne by them and the recovery and resilience funding of the EU.

The EAC stressed upon the fact that it owns all electricity meters and is thus the only responsible party for any activity related to it. Also, only EAC electricians will work on them – they do not outsource any work, let alone electricians.

Every once in a while, they announce the areas where they will be replacing meters en masse. These schedules are live on their website, and tenants will receive a notification on their mobiles prior to replacement.

The public is urged to identify EAC workers through their official vehicles, uniforms and IDs, and to ask to see them if they are unsure. They must also know that there is no mention of payment anywhere in these services – anyone who claims as such is by default a scam.