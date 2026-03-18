TEN ARRESTED IN NIGHT-TIME PATROLS

Several people were arrested on a variety of offences on an overnight patrol orchestrated by the Cyprus Police.

The police checked over eight-hundred-and-ninety-two individuals, including passengers and drivers, and checked thirty-nine properties.

Checking the passengers and drivers led to over one-hundred and twenty reports for traffic violations and found seventeen old violation cases under investigation. Checking the properties led to ten reports.

Ten people were arrested on a variety of offences, including physical assault, illegal staying, narcotics possession, evading court orders, impersonation, and prohibited immigrant status. Meanwhile, forty drivers were booked for speeding and fifty-one were booked for driving under the influence. Last but not least, 20 cars were impounded.