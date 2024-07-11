CYPRIOT ORIGIN YOUTUBER IS NOW A POLITICIAN

Cypriot origin YouTuber Fidias has secured a seat in this year’s European Parliament elections.

The elections, which had candidates receiving votes from all over the EU, had the YouTuber receiving seventy-one thousand votes (roughly nineteen percent).

Fidias Panayiotou is well-renowned for his work as a YouTuber – where he has hugged celebrities, played pranks and updates on his travels where he does not spend any money.

He is one of the six Members of European Parliament who shall represent the Greek and Cypriot area in the pan-European administration.

Elections for this were held between June 6th and 9th in all twenty-seven of EU member countries. Seven hundred and twenty deputies have been elected, as opposed to seven hundred and five the last time around in 2019.

Elections are valid for a period of five years and take place via direct universal suffrage.