MAN FELL IN THE AVAKAS GORGE

A man got injured while hiking in Avakas Gorge.

The man, 69, was hiking with his friend, 57, when he lost control of his balance and fell through the rocks. After the fall, he could not move.

Michalis Nicolaou, Paphos Police’s Assistant Police Director of Operations says that the police received the distress call from the friend at around 2:15 pm in the afternoon.

The police then alerted the police in Peyia, the Fire Department, who along with paramedics arrived at the scene.

It took them roughly 45 minutes to find the injured man.

They proceeded to transport him to the ambulance, which then took him to the General Hospital in Paphos.

The man was found to have sustained a gash on his thigh.