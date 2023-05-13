CYPRIOT PRESIDENT PARTICIPATES IN SPORTS FOR CHARITY

The President of the island nation Nikos Christodoulides took part in a futsal match at Nicosia’s GC School of Careers as part of the Telethon awareness campaign event.

The annual event, which is dedicated to those suffering from degenerative and neurological ailments, commemorated the late Thomas Efthymiou, formerly the deputy police chief of Nicosia.

President Christodoulides spoke to reporters on the event’s sidelines, explaining to them how the event is significant in not one, but many ways. He further added that he, along with the Minister of Justice, are dedicated to supporting initiatives both now and in the future.

He played with a team of Presidential Guard officers in 2 games of ten-a-side.