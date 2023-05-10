UN PEACEKEEPING FORCES TRAINING TO MAINTAIN FIRE SAFETY IN BUFFER ZONE

In a bid to prevent disasters in the Cyprus buffer zone, the peacekeeping forces of the United Nations in Cyprus have started training on all matters of fire safety before the onset of the summer.

The UN, in a Twitter post declared that the peacekeeping forces have already started to make their preparations to prevent disasters such as fires from breaking out in the buffer zone on the divided island of Cyprus.

They have started training with the module on managing fire safety, to help locate the reasons fire happens and neutralize them prior to that.