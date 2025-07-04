CYPRUS HELPING SYRIANS RESETTLE

The island nation of Cyprus is making a bold, yet kind move by offering money and resources to Syrian families in order to help them re-settle in their country.

To help ease the transition, they are allowing breadwinners of families on the island to stay, work and earn for up to three years, in order to provide a stable income and ease the burden of such a large repatriation process.

Nicholas Ioannides, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister for Migration mentioned that this is a voluntary program, with one of the main requirements being that the families in question have to withdraw their asylum claim and/or their international protection status (if they received the latter before Jan 1 2025).

He further added that the program will provide qualifying families a 2,000 euros lumpsum per adult, and 1,000 euros per child.

While the main focus is on families, couples without children may also apply. The application window started on 2nd June and will end on the 31st of August.

As mentioned before, the family’s breadwinner will be given a special work permit, so that they can complete their jobs and get a head start once their family is fully re-settled in Syria.

This move comes after the government’s observation that several Syrians do wish to return to their nation, but are in no position to do this due to the uncertainty of how they will be able to live a financially and socially secure life.