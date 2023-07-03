CYPRIOTS IN RUSSIA ASKED TO EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING

In light of recent developments with the Wagner Group in Russia, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry has requested all of their citizens in the country to exercise extreme caution.

According to a statement by the ministry, Cyprus citizens in Russia must closely follow both the news and the general instructions from the government. They must travel only if absolutely necessary, and keep away from the southern part of the country.

If anyone wishes to contact the Cyprus Embassy, they can call on the registered numbers for Moscow, Saint Petersburg, the Krasnodar or Yekaterinburg – details available on the registered website.

The announcement comes on the heels of Wagner mercenaries retreating from Rostov overnight after putting a stop to their plans on invading Moscow.

According to Reuters, this happened on account of a deal, which neutralized President Vladimir Putin’s authoritative stance.

Mediated by Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, Wagner mercenaries shall return to their base, with guaranteed safety, whereas their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin shall go to Belarus.