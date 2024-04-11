STORMY WEATHER AND RAIN SHOWERS EXPECTED

The weather in the coming days, dubbed ‘Stinky Thursday’s’ is likely to have partly cloudy skies, and might have people experience isolated episodes of rain showers and generally stormy weather.

While the inland is most likely to experience the turbulence, Cyprus’ east and south could also get rain and storms.

Temperatures inland are expected to go up to 21 degrees Celsius, while those in the hills as well as coasts are expected to go up to 10 degrees Celsius.

Winds could go up to 5 on the Beaufort scale, with winds going north-westwards.

The mountainous areas might get frost during the night time.